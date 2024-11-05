Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2024) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTCMKTS: BMKDF) ("BioMark"), a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection, today announced significant progress in its breast cancer program. The Company's liquid biopsy platform, leveraging metabolomics and machine learning, is demonstrating strong potential for early detection of breast cancer, especially for lobular breast cancer (LBC).

Poster presentation on Lobular Breast Cancer Research:

BioMark's abstract entitled "Targeted Human Plasma Metabolomics for Lobular Breast Cancer Biomarker Discovery" has been accepted at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABSC), from December 10-13, 2024, San Antonio, Texas. BioMark' Chief Scientific Officer, Jean-François Haince, will be presenting the results from a retrospective study on early lobular breast cancer metabolomics panel during the Spotlight Poster Session 1 on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, Time: 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, Texas. The poster will be available on our website following the conclusion of the meeting. During the symposium, BioMark's team will engage with collaborating partners and analysts, fostering meaningful connections and advancing our shared mission to revolutionize cancer diagnosis. Interested parties may also request, in advance, a meeting with senior management at info@biomarkdiagnostics.com.

"We are thrilled to be invited once again to showcase our cutting-edge data on lobular breast cancer at the prestigious SABSC 2024, the world's largest international gathering of breast cancer experts. This esteemed event fosters intimate discussions among key opinion leaders, clinicians, and analysts, providing unparalleled insights into transformative clinical research. Our pioneering study demonstrates the versatility and efficacy of BioMark's AI-driven metabolomics platform in early cancer diagnosis. Notably, our research reveals a simple, high-performing metabolite-based test for detecting lobular breast cancer, paving the way for a potentially routine, cost-effective, and reliable blood-based screening for women at highest risk," says Rashid Bux, CEO and President of BioMark. He added, 'We're proud to share our innovative research with the global breast cancer community, further solidifying BioMark's position at the forefront of cancer diagnostics."

Building on Previous Breakthroughs:

This announcement follows publication in October of a paper titled "Identification of a Novel Biomarker Panel for Breast Cancer Screening" in the International Journal of Molecular Science (IJMS). This paper highlighted the company's innovative liquid biopsy assay for broader breast cancer detection.

Mr. Bux further adds, "The company remains committed to developing accurate and accessible tools for early cancer diagnosis. The company's liquid biopsy platform holds the potential to revolutionize breast cancer screening and improve patient outcomes. Furthermore, the company has been investing and integrating more AI and ML tools to extract valuable insights from data, empowering healthcare professionals to make informed decisions and improve patient care."

Breast cancer (BC) is the second leading cause of cancer death among women. Lobular breast cancer (LBC) is a subtype of breast cancer that is invasive and begins in the lobules, which are the milk-producing glands in the breast. It accounts for about 10-15% of all breast cancers. Overall, LBC presents diagnostic and therapeutic challenges due to its unique growth pattern. Despite these unique features, the exact metabolic pathways involved in LBC development remain unclear. Metabolomic profiling of women with LBC may help to identify new biomarkers to understand the molecular pathways involved in the clinical characteristics of LBC. Our study leveraging ML feature optimization identified a panel of metabolomic biomarkers that would improve the clinical assessment of LBC using plasma samples.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms. The company's proprietary technology utilizes a simple blood draw to detect the presence of cancer-associated biomarkers, enabling earlier diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. BioMark is committed to developing innovative and accessible diagnostic solutions to address unmet medical needs in oncology.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca and the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of BioMark. Although BioMark believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release.

