TSS, Inc. to Attend the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / TSS, Inc. (OTCQB:TSSI), a leading data center services company in the AI and high-performance computing infrastructure and services market, today announced that Darryll Dewan, Chief Executive Officer and Danny Chism, Chief Financial Officer of TSS, Inc. will be attending the following upcoming conference:

Event: 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Date: November 19, 2024

Location: Sheraton NY Times Square Hotel, New York, NY

Format: 1x1 Meetings

For more information, please visit: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_110237/conference_home.html?bank_access=0&event_id=110237

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS's reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.

Contacts:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara (646-755-7412)

Brett Maas (646-536-7331)

tssi@haydenir.com

or

TSS, Inc.

Danny Chism

Chief Financial Officer

(512) 310-4908

dchism@tssiusa.com

SOURCE: TSS, Inc.

