BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).In the GreenTSS, Inc. (TSSI) is up over 43% at $12.75. Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) is up over 28% at $2.34. CURRENC Group Inc. (CURR) is up over 19% at $1.05. Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc. (KLRS) is up over 18% at $4.21. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is up over 15% at $3.88. Basel Medical Group Ltd (BMGL) is up over 15% at $3.03. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) is up over 12% at $2.03. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIX) is up over 11% at $3.49. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is up over 10% at $25.41. Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) is up over 10% at $10.18. Lightwave Logic, Inc. (LWLG) is up over 8% at $1.24.In the RedGlobant S.A. (GLOB) is down over 26% at $34.64. LogProstyle Inc. (LGPS) is down over 26% at $2.00. Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) is down over 20% at $46.55. Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company (CREV) is down over 16% at $2.88. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) is down over 15% at $17.80. Arrive AI Inc. (ARAI) is down over 12% at $11.60. Galecto, Inc. (GLTO) is down over 11% at $2.61. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (LOBO) is down over 11% at $1.06. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (CDIO) is down over 10% at $3.60. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN) is down over 9% at $2.68.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX