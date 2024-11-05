

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $229.57 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $171.35 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.0% to $3.000 billion from $2.190 billion last year.



Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $229.57 Mln. vs. $171.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.63 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.000 Bln vs. $2.190 Bln last year.



