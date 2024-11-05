

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending yesterday's lackluster session moderately lower, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.2 percent.



Stocks may regain ground following the lower close on Monday, although trading activity is likely to remain subdued as Election Day gets underway.



Polls show an extremely tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, suggesting the outcome of the presidential election may not be known by the end of the night.



The results of House and Senate races are also likely to be in focus, as the makeup of Congress could affect how much the next president can accomplish.



'With the race still too close to call, it seems investors aren't ready to reposition portfolios until we get the result,' said Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell. 'However, the moment we get clarity on the winner could lead to some sharp movements in the market as investors play catch-up with the election.'



Traders also continue to look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, which is due to be announced on Thursday.



The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates by another 25 basis points, but traders will be looking to the accompanying statement for clues about the likelihood of future rate cuts.



On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Commerce Department showed a substantial increase in the size of the U.S. trade deficit in the month of September, as imports surged and exports slumped.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $84.4 billion in September from a revised $70.8 billion in August.



Economists had expected the trade deficit to jump to $84.1 billion from the $70.4 billion originally reported for the previous month.



Shortly after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is due to release its report on service sector activity in the month of October.



The ISM's services PMI is expected to edge down to 53.8 in October from 54.9 in September, although a reading above 50 would still indicate growth.



After turning in a strong performance during last Friday's session, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Monday. The major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing in negative territory.



The Dow underperformed its counterparts, sliding 257.59 points or 0.6 percent to 41,794.60. The Nasdaq fell 59.93 points or 0.3 percent to 18,179.98 and the S&P 500 dipped 16.11 points or 0.3 percent to 5,712.69.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index surged by 2.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.3 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.56 to$72.03 a barrel after surging $1.98 to $71.47 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after slipping $3 to $2,746.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $5.30 to $2,751.50 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 152.03 yen compared to the 152.13 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0897 compared to yesterday's $1.0878.



