Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1X3X3 | ISIN: DE000A1X3X33 | Ticker-Symbol: WCMK
Xetra
05.11.24
17:36 Uhr
1,990 Euro
-0,030
-1,49 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
WCM BETEILIGUNGS UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WCM BETEILIGUNGS UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9602,02018:21
1,9602,02017:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2024 16:36 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG announces publication of offer document for public delisting tender offer to shareholders of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft

Press Release to the Announcement pursuant to Section 14 para. 3 sentence 1 no. 2 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) in conjunction with Section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 no. 1 German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz - BörsG)

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Berlin, Germany, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG") announces today the publication of the offer document for the public delisting tender offer (cash offer) to the shareholders of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft ("WCM"), for the acquisition of their no-par-value bearer shares in the company (ISIN DE000A1X3X33) as well as its non-binding English convenience translation. These documents are available for distribution free of charge at DZ BANK AG, Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Platz der Republik, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (requests to be made by providing a complete address via e-mail to ECM-syndicate@dzbank.de) as well as on TLG's website at https://www.tlg.de/investor-relations/delisting-offer-wcm-ag.

The acceptance period for the public delisting tender offer begins today and will end on December 6, 2024 (end of day - 24:00h, local time in Frankfurt am Main, Germany).

Contact:

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

Attn.: Mr. Armin Heidenreich
Alexanderstraße 1
10178 Berlin
Germany
Fax: +49 (0) 30 - 2470-7151
E-mail: armin.heidenreich@tlg.de

https://www.tlg.de/

Important note:

This announcement is for information purposes only and neither constitutes an invitation to sell, nor an offer to purchase, securities of WCM but constitutes a legally required announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - "WpÜG") in conjunction with Section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 no. 1 German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz - "BörsG") in the context of a public delisting tender offer (the "Offer"). The final terms and further provisions regarding the Offer are disclosed in the offer document that has been approved for publication by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsgsaufsicht). Investors and holders of securities of WCM are strongly recommended to read the offer document and all announcements in connection with the Offer as they contain or will contain important information. The Offer will be made exclusively under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany, especially under the WpÜG, the BörsG and certain provisions of the securities laws of the United States of America applicable to cross-border tender offers. The Offer will not be executed according to the provisions of jurisdictions other than those of the Federal Republic of Germany or the United States of America (to the extent applicable). Thus, no other announcements, registrations, admissions or approvals of the Offer outside of the Federal Republic of Germany have been filed, arranged for or granted. Investors in, and holders of, securities in WCM cannot rely on having recourse to provisions for the protection of investors in any jurisdiction other than the provisions of the Federal Republic of Germany. Subject to the exceptions described in the offer document as well as any exemptions that may be granted by the relevant regulators, a public tender offer will not be made, neither directly nor indirectly, in jurisdictions where to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of such jurisdiction.

TLG reserves the right, to the extent legally permitted, to directly or indirectly acquire further shares outside the Offer on or off the stock exchange. If such further acquisitions take place, information about such acquisitions, stating the number of shares acquired or to be acquired and the consideration paid or agreed on, will be published without undue delay, if and to the extent required by the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany or any other relevant jurisdiction.

To the extent any announcements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of TLG and the persons acting together with TLG. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts, which TLG and the persons acting together with TLG have made to the best of their knowledge, but which they do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by TLG or the persons acting together with the TLG. These expectations and forward-looking statements can turn out to be incorrect and the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements. TLG and the persons acting together with TLG do not assume an obligation to update the forward-looking statements with respect to the actual development or incidents, basic conditions, assumptions or other factors.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.