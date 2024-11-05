

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Tuesday, regaining ground following the weakness seen in the previous session. The major averages have more than offset yesterday's losses but remain well off their recent record highs.



Currently, the major averages are off their highs of the session but still firmly positive. The Dow is up 292.71 points or 0.7 percent at 42,087.31, the Nasdaq is up 167.51 points or 0.9 percent at 18,347.50 and the S&P 500 is up 43.70 points or 0.8 percent at 5,756.39.



The strength on Wall Street may partly reflect optimism the stock market and the U.S. economy in general will continue to perform well regardless of the results of today's elections.



Polls show an extremely tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, suggesting the outcome of the presidential election may not be known by the end of the night.



The results of House and Senate races are also likely to be in focus, as the makeup of Congress could affect how much the next president can accomplish.



Positive sentiment may have been generated in reaction to a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing service sector activity unexpectedly grew at an accelerated rate in the month of October.



The ISM said its services PMI rose to 56.0 in October from 54.9 in September, with a reading above 50 indicating growth. The uptick surprised economists, who had expected the index to dip to 53.8.



With the unexpected increase, the ISM's services PMI reached its highest level since hitting 56.4 in July 2022.



A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed a substantial increase in the size of the U.S. trade deficit in the month of September, as imports surged and exports slumped.



Sector News



Airline stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside on the day, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index soaring by 2.9 percent.



Considerable strength is also visible among brokerage stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index.



Housing, banking and software stocks are also seeing significant strength, while pharmaceutical stocks have moved notably lower.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index surged by 2.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground after moving notably higher in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 4.4 basis points at 4.353 percent.



