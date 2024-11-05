Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6HF | ISIN: DK0061078425 | Ticker-Symbol: S7C
Frankfurt
05.11.24
15:29 Uhr
0,169 Euro
-0,009
-5,06 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STENOCARE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STENOCARE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2024 13:32 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stenocare A/S: Interim Report Third Quarter 2024

STENOCARE A/S
NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, DENMARK
TICKER: STENO

STENOCARE A/S ("STENOCARE") today announces its results for the period 01.01.2024 - 30.09.2024. The report, which has not been reviewed by the Company's auditors, is attached to this release and is also available on https://stenocare.com/investor-relations/

Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg, CEO of STENOCARE, comments:

" Stenocare sales is lower than expected even though we have been successful with approval of a new product in Denmark. In Q3 we announced the unique new Astrum value proposition is ready for German patients, that will position the Company as an innovative supplier."

(KDKK)

01.07.2024
30.09.2024
3 months

01.07.2023
30.09.2023
3 months

01.01.2024
30.09.2024
9 months

01.01.2023
30.09.2023
9 months

Gross sales 1)1,1172,3753,2615,183
Net sales-9252039742,734
Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA)-3,931-3,839-9,149-9,595
Net financial items-170-667-1,208-2,040
Investment in tangible assets04644176
Result per share (DKK)-0.23-0.34-0.64-1.01

Result per share: The result for the period divided by the average number of shares. Total number of shares as of September 30, 2024, amounted to 20,212,497 (15,102,124). Average number of shares for the third quarter 2024 was 20,212,497 (15,102,124).

  1. Gross sales are sales before reduction for returned products.

Highlights during the period:

July 2024 - The Company announced that The Company and ADREXpharma are now ready to deliver a new and innovative medical cannabis oil product for German patients, that has the potential to revolutionize the market. Stenocare and ADREXpharma have received approval to sell a new and innovative medical cannabis oil product in Germany, set to be available for patients in the fourth quarter of 2024.

August 2024 - The Company updated the guidance from November 2023 based on actual market performance from Q1 and Q2 2024 and the forecast for Q3 and Q4 2024. The guidance of gross sales of 12-18 mDKK is now expected to be 6-8 mDKK for 2024, which is a growth of +7% compared to 2023. This will also influence the ambition to reach break-even for the last quarter of 2024, which is not realistic with the new sales forecast.

Highlights after the period:

October 2024 - The Company updated its guidance from August 2024, based on actual market performance in Q3 2024 which has impacted the Company's 2024 guidance. The guidance of gross sales of between 6-8 mDKK is now expected to be 4.5 mDKK for 2024. The Company is exploring various financing opportunities to meet both its short-term and long-term capital needs.

November 2024 - The Company announced changing of the Board of Directors. Board member Søren Kjær will leave the board. The Company will nominate Rolf Steno to join the Board at the next general meeting. Rolf Steno has a background in sales and international business development.

For additional information regarding STENOCARE, please contact:

Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg, CEO
Phone: +45 31770060
E-mail: presse@stenocare.com

STENOCARE's Certified Adviser is Keswick Global AG, Phone: +43 1 740 408045, E-mail: info@keswickglobal.com

About STENOCARE A/S
STENOCARE A/S was founded in 2017 with the purpose of supplying medical cannabis to patients in Denmark and internationally. The company was first to receive the Danish Medicines Agency's permission to import, distribute as well as cultivate and produce medical cannabis. STENOCARE sources its products from a number of carefully selected international high-quality suppliers and operates a unique, indoor state-of-the-art cultivation facility in Denmark, that has multiple levels of redundancy to safeguard quality and uniformity in a pesticide free production process.
www.stenocare.dkwww.stenocare.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.