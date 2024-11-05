HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124 | NSE: DRREDDY | NYSE: RDY | NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The information mentioned in this release is based on consolidated financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Q2FY25
H1FY25
|Revenues
? 80,162 Mn
[Up: 17% YoY; 4% QoQ]
? 156,889 Mn
[Up: 15% YoY]
|Gross Margin
59.6%
[Q2FY24: 58.7%; Q1FY25: 60.4%]
60.0%
[H1FY24: 58.7%]
|SG&A Expenses
? 23,007 Mn
[Up: 22% YoY; 1% QoQ]
? 45,698 Mn
[Up: 25% YoY]
|R&D Expenses
? 7,271 Mn
[9.1% of Revenues]
? 13,464 Mn
[8.6% of Revenues]
|EBITDA
? 22,803 Mn
[28.4% of Revenues]
? 44,402 Mn[28.3% of Revenues]
|Profit before Tax
? 19,167 Mn
[Flat YoY; Up: 2% QoQ]
? 37,988 Mn
[Up: 1% YoY]
|Profit after Tax
before Non-Controlling Interest
? 13,415 Mn
[Down: 9% YoY; 4% QoQ]
? 27,335 Mn
[Down: 5% YoY]
|Profit after Tax
attributable to Equity Holders
? 12,553 Mn
[Down: 15% YoY; 10% QoQ]
? 26,473 Mn
[Down: 8% YoY]
Commenting on the results, Co-Chairman & MD, G V Prasad said:
"We delivered another good quarter and maintained the growth momentum across businesses. We made progress on our future growth drivers, operationalized our venture with Nestlé and completed the acquisition of Nicotinell® and related brands. We will continue to drive efficiency, strengthen our core businesses, and positively impact patient lives through science and innovation."
|All amounts in millions, except EPS
|All US dollar amounts based on convenience translation rate of 1 USD = ?83.76
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited & Subsidiaries
Revenue Mix by Segment for the quarter
Particulars
Q2FY25
Q2FY24
YoY
Q1FY25
QoQ
(?)
(?)
(?)
Global Generics
71,576
61,084
17
68,858
4
North America
37,281
31,775
17
38,462
(3)
Europe
5,770
5,286
9
5,265
10
India
13,971
11,860
18
13,252
5
Emerging Markets
14,554
12,163
20
11,878
23
Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI)
8,407
7,034
20
7,657
10
Others
179
684
(74)
212
(16)
Total
80,162
68,802
17
76,727
4
Revenue Mix by Segment for the half year
Particulars
H1FY25
H1FY24
YoY
(?)
(?)
Global Generics
140,434
121,167
16
North America
75,743
63,776
19
Europe
11,035
10,333
7
India
27,223
23,342
17
Emerging Markets
26,433
23,716
11
PSAI
16,064
13,743
17
Others
391
1,276
(69)
Total
156,889
136,186
15
Consolidated Income Statement for the quarter
Particulars
Q2FY25
Q2FY24
YoY
Q1FY25
QoQ
($)
(?)
($)
(?)
($)
(?)
Revenues
957
80,162
821
68,802
17
916
76,727
4
Cost of Revenues
387
32,393
339
28,434
14
363
30,383
7
Gross Profit
570
47,769
482
40,368
18
553
46,344
3
% of Revenues
59.6%
58.7%
60.4%
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
275
23,007
224
18,795
22
271
22,691
1
% of Revenues
28.7%
27.3%
29.6%
Research & Development Expenses
87
7,271
65
5,447
33
74
6,193
17
% of Revenues
9.1%
7.9%
8.1%
Impairment of Non-Current Assets, net
11
924
1
55
1580
0
5
Other (Income)/Expense, net
(12)
(984)
(21)
(1,796)
(45)
(6)
(470)
109
Results from Operating Activities
210
17,551
213
17,867
(2)
214
17,925
(2)
Finance (Income)/Expense, net
(19)
(1,555)
(15)
(1,225)
27
(10)
(837)
86
Share of Profit of Equity Accounted Investees, net of tax
(1)
(61)
(1)
(42)
45
(1)
(59)
3
Profit before Income Tax
229
19,167
228
19,134
0
225
18,821
2
% of Revenues
23.9%
27.8%
24.5%
Income Tax Expense
69
5,752
52
4,334
33
59
4,901
17
Profit for the Period
160
13,415
177
14,800
(9)
166
13,920
(4)
% of Revenues
16.7%
21.5%
18.1%
Attributable to Equity holders of the parent company
150
12,553
177
14,800
(15)
166
13,920
(10)
Attributable to Non-controlling interests
10
862
-
-
-
-
-
-
Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)^
0.18
15.04
0.21
17.76
(15)
0.20
16.69
(9)
^Historical numbers re-casted basis the increased number of shares post share split
EBITDA Computation for the quarter
Particulars
Q2FY25
Q2FY24
Q1FY25
($)
(?)
($)
(?)
($)
(?)
Profit before Income Tax
229
19,167
228
19,134
225
18,821
Interest (Income) / Expense, net*
(15)
(1,262)
(14)
(1,166)
(12)
(1,037)
Depreciation
31
2,629
29
2,437
30
2,508
Amortization
16
1,346
16
1,353
16
1,302
Impairment
11
924
1
55
0
5
EBITDA
272
22,803
260
21,813
258
21,599
% of Revenues
28.4%
31.7%
28.2%
*Includes income from Investment
Consolidated Income Statement for the half year
Particulars
H1FY25
H1FY24
YoY
($)
(?)
($)
(?)
Revenues
1,873
156,889
1,626
136,186
15
Cost of Revenues
749
62,776
672
56,265
12
Gross Profit
1,124
94,113
954
79,921
18
% of Revenues
60.0%
58.7%
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
546
45,698
436
36,497
25
% of Revenues
29.1%
26.8%
Research & Development Expenses
161
13,464
125
10,431
29
% of Revenues
8.6%
7.7%
Impairment of Non-Current Assets, net
11
929
1
66
1308
Other (Income)/Expense, net
(17)
(1,454)
(31)
(2,576)
(44)
Results from Operating Activities
424
35,476
424
35,503
(0)
Finance (Income)/Expense, net
(29)
(2,392)
(24)
(2,009)
19
Share of Profit of Equity Accounted Investees, net of tax
(1)
(120)
(1)
(85)
41
Profit before Income Tax
454
37,988
449
37,597
1
% of Revenues
24.2%
27.6%
Income Tax Expense
127
10,653
105
8,772
21
Profit for the Period
326
27,335
344
28,825
(5)
% of Revenues
17.4%
21.2%
Attributable to Equity holders of the parent company
316
26,473
344
28,825
(8)
Attributable to Non-controlling interests
10
862
-
-
-
Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)^
0.39
31.73
0.41
34.58
(8)
^Historical numbers re-casted basis the increased number of shares post share split
EBITDA Computation for the half year
Particulars
H1FY25
H1FY24
($)
(?)
($)
(?)
Profit before Income Tax
454
37,988
449
37,597
Interest (Income) / Expense, net*
(27)
(2,300)
(22)
(1,851)
Depreciation
61
5,137
56
4,718
Amortization
32
2,648
32
2,656
Impairment
11
929
1
66
EBITDA
530
44,402
516
43,186
% of Revenues
28.3%
31.7%
Key Balance Sheet Items
Particulars
As on 30th Sep 2024
As on 30th Jun 2024
As on 30th Sep 2023
($)
(?)
($)
(?)
($)
(?)
Cash and Cash Equivalents and Other Investments
767
64,274
1,141
95,599
833
69,784
Trade Receivables
1,008
84,398
968
81,088
832
69,722
Inventories
860
72,039
819
68,568
676
56,592
Property, Plant, and Equipment
1,035
86,693
959
80,343
841
70,478
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets
1,240
103,892
494
41,374
493
41,278
Loans and Borrowings (Current & Non-Current)
580
48,540
366
30,675
158
13,230
Trade Payables
427
35,776
407
34,109
364
30,485
Equity
3,692
309,283
3,518
294,627
3,022
253,086
Key Business Highlights [for Q2FY25]
- Completed acquisition of the Nicotine Replacement Therapy ('NRT') portfolio outside of the United States and paid upfront cash consideration of GBP 458 million.
- Operationalized, Dr. Reddy's and Nestlé Health Science Limited, in August 2024 to undertake the business of nutraceutical products and supplements in India and Nepal. 49% of the shares in the subsidiary transferred to Nestlé India.
- Secured Marketing Authorization from European Commission for our rituximab biosimilar, following a positive opinion from the CHMP of the European Medicines Agency.
- Received approval from the USFDA for Investigational New Drug (IND) application for AUR-112, a highly differentiated potent and selective inhibitor of MALT1, being developed for treatment of lymphoid malignancies.
- Entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda to commercialise Vonoprazan, a novel gastrointestinal drug, in India.
ESG & other Updates [for Q2FY25]
- Recognised amongst 'Top 15' India's Most Sustainable Companies, 2024 by Businessworld India
- Received 'ESG Excellence Award' 2024 in the 'Large-cap Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare' category by KPMG India
- 'Voluntary Action Indicated' (VAI) classification by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for two of our formulations manufacturing facilities in Duvvada, Visakhapatnam (FTO 7 and FTO 9), following their routine GMP inspection in May 2024 as well as our API manufacturing facility (CTO-6) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, following their GMP Inspection in June 2024.
- Product-specific Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) completed by the USFDA at our formulations manufacturing facility (FTO SEZ PU1) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh in August 2024 and issued a Form 483 with three observations. The response to the observations were submitted within stipulated timelines.
- Routine Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspection concluded by the USFDA at our R&D centre in Bachupally, Hyderabad in September, 2024, with zero observations.
- Alteration in share capital of the Company by sub-division/ split of existing equity shares of face value of ?5 each, fully paid up, including the American Depository Shares, into 5 equity shares of ?1 each, fully paid-up, approved by the shareholders as well as the Board of Directors of the Company.
Revenue Analysis
- Q2FY25 consolidated revenues at ?80.2 billion, YoY growth of 17% and sequential growth of 4%. YoY growth was primarily driven by growth in global generics revenues. QoQ growth was primarily driven by global generics revenues in Emerging Markets, India, Europe as well as PSAI.
H1FY25 consolidated revenues at ?156.9 billion, YoY growth of 15%. The growth was driven by strong performances in global generics in North America, India, Emerging Markets as well as PSAI.
Global Generics (GG)
- Q2FY25 revenues at ?71.6 billion, YoY growth of 17% and QoQ growth of 4%. YoY growth was broad-based, driven by improved sales volumes and new product launches. Sequential growth was primarily driven by Emerging Markets and Europe.
H1FY25 revenues at ?140.4 billion, a YoY growth of 16%. The growth was across all markets, driven by increase in sales volumes.
North America
- Q2FY25 revenues at ?37.3 billion, YoY growth of 17% and QoQ decline of 3%. YoY growth was largely on account of increase in sales volumes, partly offset by price erosion. Sequential decline was due to decrease in sales volumes.
H1FY25 revenues at ?75.7 billion, YoY growth of 19%. The growth was largely on account of increase in sales volumes, partially offset by price erosion.
- During the quarter, we launched four new products in the region, all of which were launched in the U.S. A total of 7 products were launched during the half year ended September 30, 2024.
- During the quarter, we filed two new Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) with the USFDA, taking our year-to-date ANDA filing count to three. As of September 30, 2024, 80 generic filings were pending approval from the USFDA. These comprise of 75 ANDAs and five New Drug Applications (NDAs) filed under Section 505(b)(2) route of the US Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Of the 75 ANDAs, 44 are Paragraph IV applications, and we believe that 22 of these have the 'First to File' status.
Europe
- Q2FY25 revenues at ?5.8 billion, YoY growth of 9% and QoQ growth of 10%. YoY growth was primarily on account of leveraging the portfolio to launch new products, partly offset by price erosion. QoQ growth was primarily on account of new product launches.
- Germany at ?3.2 billion, YoY growth of 21% and QoQ growth of 16%.
- UK at ?1.6 billion, YoY decline of 7% and QoQ growth of 3%.
- Rest of Europe at ?0.9 billion, YoY growth of 4% and QoQ growth of 2%.
H1FY25 revenues at ?11.0 billion, YoY growth of 7%. The growth was primarily on account of new product launches and momentum in base business, partly offset by price erosion.
- Germany at ?6.0 billion, YoY growth of 17%.
- UK at ?3.2 billion, YoY decline of 7%.
- Rest of Europe at ?1.8 billion, YoY growth of 2%.
- During the quarter, we launched 8 new products in the region, taking the year-to-date total to 20.
India
- Q2FY25 revenues at ?14.0 billion, YoY growth of 18% and QoQ growth of 5%. YoY growth was led by revenues from the vaccine portfolio in-licensed from Sanofi, new products launched as well as price increases. QoQ growth was on account of increase in sales volumes and price, as well as new product launches. As per IQVIA, our IPM rank was maintained at 10 for the quarter.
- H1FY25 revenues at ?27.2 billion, YoY growth of 17%. YoY growth was largely on account of revenues from in-licensed vaccine portfolio, new products launched as well as higher prices.
- During the quarter, we launched three new brands in the country, taking the year-to-date total to 16. We also integrated the nutraceutical products under our subsidiary, 'Dr. Reddy's and Nestlé Health Science Limited' during the quarter.
Emerging Markets
- Q2FY25 revenues at ?14.6 billion, YoY growth of 20% and QoQ growth of 23%. YoY growth is attributable to market share expansion as well as new product launches. QoQ growth was primarily due to higher volumes in the base business.
- Revenues from Russia at ?6.9 billion, YoY growth of 18% and QoQ growth of 24%.
- YoY growth was due to higher sales volumes and price and new product launches, partly offset by unfavorable currency exchange rate movements.
- QoQ growth was largely on account of market share expansion.
- Revenues from other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries and Romania at ?2.1 billion, YoY decline of 2% and QoQ growth of 12%.
- YoY decline was primarily on account of decline in base business volumes.
- QoQ growth was largely driven by higher base business volumes and increase in prices.
- Revenues from Rest of World (RoW) territories at ?5.6 billion, YoY growth of 32% YoY and QoQ growth of 26%.
- YoY growth was due to momentum in base business and contribution from new products.
- QoQ growth was largely driven by increase in base business volumes.
- H1FY25 revenues at ?26.4 billion, YoY growth of 11%. The growth is attributable to market share expansion and new product launches, partly offset by unfavorable forex.
- Revenues from Russia at ?12.4 billion, YoY growth of 9%. The growth was largely on account of price increases in certain brands and improved volumes, partially offset by unfavorable currency exchange rate movements.
- Revenues from other CIS countries and Romania at ?4.1 billion, YoY decline of 2%. The decline was largely on account of lower sales volumes.
- Revenues from RoW territories at ?10.0 billion, YoY growth of 22%. The growth is largely attributable to higher base business volumes and new product launches.
- During the quarter, we launched 22 new products across various countries in the region, taking the year-to-date total to 39.
Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI)
- Q2FY25 revenues at ?8.4 billion, YoY growth of 20% and QoQ growth of 10%. YoY and QoQ growth was mainly driven by momentum in base business volumes, growth in services business and revenues from new products.
- H1FY25 revenues at ?16.1 billion, with a growth of 17% YoY. The growth was mainly driven by market share expansion, growth in services business and revenues from new products.
- During the quarter, we filed 22 Drug Master Files (DMFs) globally, taking the year-to-date count to 36.
Income Statement Highlights:
Gross Margin
- Q2FY25 at 59.6% (GG: 63.1%, PSAI: 30.0%), a YoY increase of 92 basis points (bps) and a QoQ decline of 81 bps. The YoY increase was on account of improvement in product mix and overhead leverage, partly offset by price erosion. On a sequential basis, the decline was primarily on account of change in mix.
H1FY25 at 60.0% (GG: 63.9%, PSAI: 26.7%), a YoY increase by 130 bps YoY. The expansion in margin was on account of favourable product mix and productivity cost savings, partially offset by price erosion in select markets.
Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) Expenses
- Q2FY25 at ?23.0 billion, YoY increase of 22% and QoQ increase of 1%.
We incurred one-time acquisition related costs towards NRT portfolio. Excluding the same, SG&A spend was at 28% of sales.
H1FY25 at ?45.7 billion, YoY increase of 25%.
The increase is largely on account of higher investments in sales & marketing activities to strengthen our existing brands, new business initiatives, including scaling up 'Over-the-Counter' (OTC) and consumer health businesses, as well as higher personnel and freight expenses.
Research & Development (R&D) Expenses
- Q2FY25 at ?7.3 billion. As % to Revenues - Q2FY25: 9.1% | Q2FY24: 7.9% | Q1FY25: 8.1%.
H1FY25 at ?13.5 billion. As % to Revenues - H1FY25: 8.6% | H1FY24: 7.7%.
R&D investments is related to our ongoing development efforts across generics, biosimilars, as well as our novel oncology assets.
Other Operating Income
- Q2FY25 at ?1.0 billion as compared to ? 1.8 billion in Q2FY24.
H1FY25 at ?1.5 billion as compared to ? 2.6 billion in H1FY24.
Net Finance Income
- Q2FY25 at ?1.6 billion compared to ?1.2 billion in Q2FY24.
H1FY25 at ?2.4 billion as compared to ?2.0 billion in H1FY24.
Profit before Tax
- Q2FY25 at ?19.2 billion, flat YoY and a QoQ growth of 2%. As % to Revenues - Q2FY25: 23.9% | Q2FY24: 27.8% | Q1FY25: 24.5%.
Excluding the impact of aforesaid mentioned one-time acquisition related cost and impairment charge on non-current assets; underlying profit before tax stood at 25.7% of revenues.
H1FY25 at ?38.0 billion, a YoY increase of 1%. As % to Revenues - H1FY25: 24.2% | H1FY24: 27.6%.
Income Tax
- Q2FY25 at ?5.8 billion. As % to PBT - Q2FY25: 30% | Q2FY24: 22.7% | Q1FY25: 26%.
The higher tax for the quarter is on account of reversal of a Deferred Tax Asset of Rs. 0.48 billion, created in earlier period on land, pursuant to the amendment in the Finance Act 2024, resulting in withdrawal of indexation benefit. Excluding the impact of this one-time reversal, adjusted effective tax rate for the quarter on the underlying PBT is 25.9%.
H1FY25: The ETR was 28.0% as compared to 23.3% in H1FY24.
Profit after Tax before Non-Controlling Interests
- Q2FY25 at ?13.4 billion, a YoY decline of 9% and a QoQ decline of 4%. As % to Revenues - Q2FY25: 16.7% | Q2FY24: 21.5% | Q1FY25: 18.1%.
Excluding the impact of one-time acquisition related cost, impairment charge on non-current assets, one-time tax expense, underlying profit after tax before non-controlling interests stood at 18.0% of revenues.
H1FY25 at ?27.3 billion, a YoY decline of 5%. As % to Revenues - H1FY25: 17.4% | H1FY24: 21.2%.
Non-Controlling Interests (NCI)
- Q2FY25 at ?0.9 billion. This primarily includes the share in a one-time deferred tax asset recognized in the subsidiary books (Dr. Reddy's and Nestlé Health Science Limited) on account of transfer of Dr. Reddy's nutraceuticals business to the subsidiary and consequently allocated to NCI.
Profit attributable to Equity Holders of Parent Company
- Q2FY25 at ?12.6 billion, a YoY decline of 15% and a QoQ decline of 10%. As % to Revenues - Q2FY25: 15.7% | Q2FY24: 21.5% | Q1FY25: 18.1%.
Excluding the impact of one-time acquisition related cost, impairment charge on non-current assets, one-time tax expense, underlying profit after tax attributable to equity holders of parent company stood at 19% of revenues.
H1FY25 at ?26.5 billion, a YoY decline of 8%. As % to Revenues - H1FY25: 16.9% | H1FY24: 21.2%.
Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)
- Q2FY25 is ?15.04. H1FY25 is ?31.73.
The Earnings per share has been arrived at on the increased number of shares pursuant to the stock split of one fully paid-up equity share of Rupees five each into five fully paid-up equity share of Rupee one each.
Other Highlights:
Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)
- Q2FY25 at ?22.8 billion, YoY growth of 5% and QoQ growth of 6%. As % to Revenues - Q2FY25: 28.4% | Q2FY24: 31.7% | Q1FY25: 28.2%.
Excluding the impact of one-time acquisition related cost, EBITDA stood at 29.1% of sales.
- H1FY25 at ?44.4 billion, a YoY growth of 3%. As % to Revenues - H1FY25: 28.3% | H1FY24: 31.7%.
Others:
- Operating Working Capital: As on 30th September 2024 at ?120.7 billion.
- Capital Expenditure: Q2FY25 at ?7.4 billion.
- Free Cash Flow: Q2FY25 at ?2.0 billion.
- Net Cash Surplus: As on 30th September 2024 at ?18.9 billion
- Debt to Equity: As on 30th September 2024 is (0.06)
- ROCE: Q2FY25 at 28.5% (Annualized)
About key metrics and non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.
The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.
For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please refer to "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.
All amounts in millions, except EPS
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
Operating Working Capital
Particulars
As on 30th Sep 2024
(?)
Inventories
72,039
Trade Receivables
84,398
Less:
Trade Payables
35,776
Operating Working Capital
120,661
Free Cash Flow
Particulars
Three months ended
(?)
Net cash generated from operating activities
16,538
Less:
Taxes
(7,223)
Investments in Property, Plant & Equipment, and Intangibles
(7,279)
Free Cash Flow before Acquisitions
2,036
Less:
Acquisitions related Pay-out
(51,442)
Free Cash Flow
(49,406)
Net Cash Surplus and Debt to Equity
Particulars
As on 30th Sep 2024
(?)
Cash and Cash Equivalents
11,330
Investments
52,944
Short-term Borrowings
(40,021)
Long-term Borrowings, Non-Current
(7,361)
Less:
Restricted Cash Balance - Unclaimed Dividend and others
177
Lease liabilities (included in Long-term Borrowings, Non-Current)
(3,561)
Equity Investments (Included in Investments)
1,388
Net Cash Surplus
18,888
Equity
309,283
Net Debt/Equity
(0.06)
Computation of Return on Capital Employed
Particulars
As on 30th Sep 2024
(?)
Profit before Tax
19,167
Less:
Interest and Investment Income (Excluding forex gain/loss)
1,262
Earnings Before Interest and taxes [A]
17,905
Average Capital Employed [B]
250,862
Annualized Return on Capital Employed (A/B) (Ratio)
28.5%
Computation of Capital Employed:
Particulars
As on
Sep 30,
Mar 31,
Property Plant and Equipment
86,693
76,886
Intangibles
92,119
36,951
Goodwill
11,773
4,253
Investment in Equity Accounted Associates
4,779
4,196
Other Current Assets
28,217
22,560
Other Investments
1,200
1,059
Other Non-Current Assets
1,510
1,632
Inventories
72,039
63,552
Trade Receivables
84,398
80,298
Derivative Financial Instruments
63
(299)
Less:
Other Liabilities
47,840
46,866
Provisions
5,260
5,444
Trade payables
35,776
30,919
Operating Capital Employed
293,865
207,859
Average Capital Employed
250,862
Computation of EBITDA
Refer page no. 3 & 4.
Earnings Call Details
The management of the Company will host an Earnings call to discuss the Company's financial performance and answer any questions from the participants.
Date: November 5, 2024
Time: 19:30 pm IST | 09:00 am ET
Conference Joining Information
Option 1: Pre-register with the below link and join without waiting for the operator
https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=2636091&linkSecurityString=1174e664fe
Option 2: Join through below Dial-In Numbers
Universal Access Number:
+91 22 6280 1219
+91 22 7115 8120
International Toll-Free Number:
USA: 1 866 746 2133
UK: 0 808 101 1573
Singapore: 800 101 2045
Hong Kong: 800 964 448
No password/pin number is necessary to dial in to any of the above numbers. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions before and during the call.
Play Back: The play back will be available after the earnings call, till November 11th, 2024. For play back dial in phone No: +91 22 7194 5757, and Playback Code is 03706.
Transcript: Transcript of the Earnings call will be available on the Company's website: www.drreddys.com
About Dr. Reddy's: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Established in 1984, we are committed to providing access to affordable and innovative medicines. Driven by our purpose of 'Good Health Can't Wait', we offer a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Our major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, China, Brazil, and Europe. As a company with a history of deep science that has led to several industry firsts, we continue to plan and invest in businesses of the future. As an early adopter of sustainability and ESG actions, we released our first Sustainability Report in 2004. Our current ESG goals aim to set the bar high in environmental stewardship; access and affordability for patients; diversity; and governance.
For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com.
Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management's current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults, currency exchange rates, interest rates, persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization, including related integration issues, and (vi) the susceptibility of our industry and the markets addressed by our, and our customers', products and services to economic downturns as a result of natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics or other widespread illness, including coronavirus (or COVID-19), and (vii) other risks and uncertainties identified in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those listed under the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2024. The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein." The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.
