

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day after reporting slightly above average demand for this month's three-year note auction, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $42 billion worth of ten-year notes also attracted above average demand.



The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.347 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.



The Treasury sold $39 billion worth of ten-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 4.066 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.



On Wednesday, the Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions by revealing the results of this month's auction of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds



