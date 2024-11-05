

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The health department is concerned about the increase in cases of whooping cough in Michigan, and is urging people to get vaccinated.



As of October 28, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has recorded 830 confirmed or probable cases of whooping cough.



According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the whooping cough cases have increased over five times across the nation as of October 26 compared to the same time in 2023.



'Vaccinations continue to be our top line of defense against the spread of pertussis,' advised Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive.



'With a declining rate of immunizations, we are unfortunately seeing a rise in pertussis and other vaccine-preventable diseases statewide. We encourage all Michiganders to stay up to date with their immunization schedule.'



Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a very contagious respiratory illness caused by the Bordetella pertussis bacteria that are typically accompanied by an uncontrollable hacking cough, 'followed by a high-pitched intake of breath that sounds like 'whoop,' as described by Mayo Clinic.



Initial symptoms mirror allergies or the common cold-congestion, runny nose, watery eyes-with more serious symptoms including severe fatigue and vomiting from all the coughing.



