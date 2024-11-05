

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Doctors across the U.S. and Canada are worried about the increasing cases of bacterial infections caused by Mycoplasma pneumonia, also known as walking pneumonia.



Between March 31 and October 5, the percentage of children aged 2-4 who were diagnosed with the disease rose from 1 percent to 7.2 percent, and among children aged 5-17, the same grew from 3.6 percent to 7.4 percent, as per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.



'The increase in children ages 2-4 years is notable because M. pneumoniae historically hasn't been recognized as a leading cause of pneumonia in this age group,' the CDC report noted.



Canada has not tracked the number of walking pneumonia cases, but doctors across the nation noted a rise in the cases, CBC reports.



The bacteria affect the lining of the respiratory tract, including the throat, windpipe, and lungs, leading to symptoms like fever, cough and a sore throat.



In some cases, the infection can result in serious complications such as new or worsening asthma, severe pneumonia, and encephalitis.



Earlier in a report, the CDC has advised healthcare providers to raise awareness about the infection, promote judicious use of antibiotics, and consider throat and nasopharynx swabbing to detect the infection.



Also, the agency urged the people to follow core prevention strategies, and seek immediate medical attention if the person develops persistent or worsening symptoms of possible infection.



