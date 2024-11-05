

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $119.19 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $101.68 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $600.98 million from $571.37 million last year.



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.78 - $5.87 Full year revenue guidance: $2,353 - $2,375 Mln



