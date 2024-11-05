

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $133.8 million, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $190.1 million, or $3.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $157.7 million or $3.00 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $2.967 billion from $2.774 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $133.8 Mln. vs. $190.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.55 vs. $3.54 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.967 Bln vs. $2.774 Bln last year.



