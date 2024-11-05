

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $59 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $25 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $158 million or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $2.925 billion from $2.820 billion last year.



International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $11.3-$11.4 Bln



