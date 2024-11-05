

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Wednesday release the minutes from its September 19-20 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the BoJ kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.25 percent, as widely expected. The BoJ ended its negative interest rate policy in March.



Japan also will see October results for the services PMI from Jibun Bank; in September, the index score was 53.1.



The central Bank in Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 3.00 percent.



Taiwan will provide October numbers for consumer prices; in September, overall inflation was up 0.38 percent on month and 1.82 percent on year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News