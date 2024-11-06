

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board agreed that Japan's economy has recovered modestly, and is expected to continue to do so, minutes from the board's September 19-20 monetary policy meeting revealed on Wednesday.



Some uncertainties remain for Japan's economy, the members added - mostly from some fluid developments overseas.



Services prices have continued to rise moderately, reflecting wage increases, the minutes showed. Annual inflation is projected to be pushed up through fiscal 2025.



At the meeting, the BoJ kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.25 percent, as widely expected. The BoJ ended its negative interest rate policy in March.



