

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Factory orders from Germany and final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area are the top economic news due on Wednesday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data for September. Orders are forecast to rise 1.6 percent on month after falling 5.8 percent in August.



At 3.15 am ET, Spain's services PMI data is due. The index is forecast to fall to 56.6 in October from 57.0 in the previous month.



At 3.45 am ET, S&P Global publishes Italy's services PMI data. Economists forecast the index to drop to 50.3 in October from 50.5 in September.



At 3.50 am ET, France's final composite PMI survey results are due. The composite index is seen at 47.3, in line with flash estimate, compared to 48.6 in September.



At 3.55 am ET, S&P Global releases Germany's composite PMI data. Economists expect the index to rise to 48.4 from 47.5 a month ago.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone composite PMI survey results are due. The index is expected to rise to 49.7 in October, as initially estimated, from 49.6 in September.



At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global releases the UK construction PMI data. Economists forecast the index to fall to 55.3 in October from 57.2 in the previous month.



Half an hour later, producer price data is due from Eurozone. After a 2.3 percent decrease, producer prices are forecast to fall 3.5 percent in September.



