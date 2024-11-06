Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J1MD | ISIN: FR0011289040 | Ticker-Symbol: SSXN
Frankfurt
05.11.24
08:03 Uhr
53,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SQLI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SQLI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,0054,5008:51
Actusnews Wire
06.11.2024 08:23 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Availability of the response document and information on the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of the company SQLI

PRESS RELEASE DATED NOVEMBER 6, 2024

ON THE AVAILABILITY OF THE RESPONSE DOCUMENT AND INFORMATION ON THE LEGAL, FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING CHARACTERISTICS OF THE COMPANY

SQLI

IN CONNECTION WITH THE SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER

ON THE SHARES OF SQLI

INITIATED BY SYNSION BIDCO

PRESENTED BY

DEGROOF PETERCAM

Presenting bank and guarantor

OFFER PRICE:
€54 per SQLI share

DURATION OF OFFER:
12 trading days




This press release (the "Press Release") has been prepared by SQLI and is issued in accordance with the provisions of articles 231-27 3° and 231-28 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF").
In accordance with the provisions of Article 231-23 of its General Regulation, the AMF has, pursuant to its clearance decision dated November 5, 2024 relating to the simplified public tender offer for the shares of SQLI initiated by Synsion BidCo (the "Offer"), issued visa no. 24-464 to the response document prepared by SQLI in connection with the Offer (the "Response Document").

In accordance with the provisions of article 231-28 of the AMF's General Regulation, the information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of SQLI, which supplements the Response Document, was filed with the AMF on November 5, 2024 and made available to the public today.

The Response Document approved by the AMF as well as information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of SQLI are available on SQLI (www.sqli.com) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org) websites, and may be obtained for free from SQLI, whose registered office is located at 2-10, rue Thierry Le Luron - 92300 Levallois-Perret.

Disclaimer

The Press Release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public. The distribution of this Press Release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries.

The Offer is not addressed to persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and may not be accepted from any country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. The Press Release is not intended for distribution in such countries. Consequently, persons in possession of this Press Release are required to inform themselves about any local restrictions that may apply and to comply with them.

SQLI and Synsion BidCo disclaim all liability for any violation by any person of these restrictions.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nG5tZsVrZW2YmW6fZ5lom5SVZmZkxJHKmZLHk5aaZJ+Wbmpjm21kb5nLZnFpm2lm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88640-sqli-cp-mad-note-reponse-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.