PRESS RELEASE DATED NOVEMBER 6, 2024

ON THE AVAILABILITY OF THE RESPONSE DOCUMENT AND INFORMATION ON THE LEGAL, FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING CHARACTERISTICS OF THE COMPANY

SQLI

IN CONNECTION WITH THE SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER

ON THE SHARES OF SQLI

INITIATED BY SYNSION BIDCO

PRESENTED BY

DEGROOF PETERCAM

Presenting bank and guarantor

OFFER PRICE :

€54 per SQLI share



DURATION OF OFFER :

12 trading days







This press release (the "Press Release") has been prepared by SQLI and is issued in accordance with the provisions of articles 231-27 3° and 231-28 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF").

In accordance with the provisions of Article 231-23 of its General Regulation, the AMF has, pursuant to its clearance decision dated November 5, 2024 relating to the simplified public tender offer for the shares of SQLI initiated by Synsion BidCo (the "Offer"), issued visa no. 24-464 to the response document prepared by SQLI in connection with the Offer (the "Response Document").

In accordance with the provisions of article 231-28 of the AMF's General Regulation, the information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of SQLI, which supplements the Response Document, was filed with the AMF on November 5, 2024 and made available to the public today.

The Response Document approved by the AMF as well as information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of SQLI are available on SQLI (www.sqli.com) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org) websites, and may be obtained for free from SQLI, whose registered office is located at 2-10, rue Thierry Le Luron - 92300 Levallois-Perret.

Disclaimer

The Press Release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public. The distribution of this Press Release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries.

The Offer is not addressed to persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and may not be accepted from any country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. The Press Release is not intended for distribution in such countries. Consequently, persons in possession of this Press Release are required to inform themselves about any local restrictions that may apply and to comply with them.

SQLI and Synsion BidCo disclaim all liability for any violation by any person of these restrictions.

