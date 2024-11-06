Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Frankfurt
05.11.24
08:03 Uhr
0,920 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
06.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Directorate changes and transition to a fully independent board by the end of 2025

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Directorate changes and transition to a fully independent board by the end of 2025 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Directorate changes and transition to a fully independent board by the end of 2025 
06-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
6 November 2024 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc 
 
("CREI" or "the Company") 
 
Directorate changes and transition to a fully independent board by the end of 2025 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a 
diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that Ian Mattioli MBE DL will be stepping 
down from the Board with immediate effect to focus on capitalising on the market opportunity in UK wealth management in 
his role as Chief Executive Officer of Mattioli Woods Limited ("Mattioli Woods"), following its recent transition to 
private ownership. 
 
The Board is pleased to announce that Nathan Imlach has been appointed as a new non-executive director. Nathan is 
currently Senior Independent Director of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc and Chief Strategic Adviser to Mattioli 
Woods, where his focus is on acquisitions and contributing to its future direction. Nathan is a chartered accountant, 
holds the ICAEW's Corporate Finance qualification and is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities 
and Investment. Nathan was previously Chief Financial Officer of Mattioli Woods plc, Company Secretary of CREI and a 
director of Custodian Capital Limited ("Custodian Capital", the Company's Investment Manager). 
 
Nathan has joined the board of the Company for a transition period up until no later than the end of 2025, at which 
point the board of CREI will become fully independent from the Company's Investment Manager. 
 
David MacLellan, Chairman of the Company, commented: "The Board thanks Ian for his invaluable contribution as founding 
director of the Company since its establishment in 2014. Ian instigated Mattioli Wood's syndicated property initiative 
that developed into the seed portfolio for the launch of the Company. The Board has high regard for Ian's insight and 
expertise, and he will continue to serve a valuable role for CREI in his capacity as chair of Custodian Capital. 
 
"Nathan also played a key role in establishing the Company and will bring a valuable perspective to the Board prior to 
its transition to being fully independent by the end of 2025." 
 
Ian Mattioli MBE DL, founding director of the Company, commented: "Back in 1999, I was instrumental in creating 
Mattioli Woods' property syndicate initiative, which became the seed portfolio for the Company as we know it today. It 
has been an honour to serve as a founding director, contributing to the Company's vision and strategic direction. 
Whilst I will no longer be involved as a director, I remain a major shareholder, with my family currently owning 6.4 
million shares, which we intend to hold long-term as a transparent investment in quality property assets that produces 
sustainable income. It continues to be our family's intention to grow our existing shareholding from time to time when 
funds allow. I remain committed to supporting CREI's continued success as chair of Custodian Capital and as a member 
of Custodian Capital's investment committee." 
 
In accordance with the Listing Rules, there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to UKLR 6.4.6 R 
and 6.4.8 R. 
 
- Ends - 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Custodian Capital Limited                Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE DL www.custodiancapital.com 
 
Deutsche Numis                     Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel              www.dbnumis.com 
 
FTI Consulting                     Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis    custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  357266 
EQS News ID:  2023155 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2023155&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.