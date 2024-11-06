Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
6 November 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 5 November 2024 it purchased a total of 102,710 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           62,601     40,109 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.155     GBP1.826 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.155     GBP1.806 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.1550     GBP1.812146

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,450,037 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1267       2.155         XDUB      10:13:37      00072222745TRLO0 
1        2.155         XDUB      10:13:37      00072222746TRLO0 
3500       2.155         XDUB      10:13:37      00072222747TRLO0 
1823       2.155         XDUB      10:13:37      00072222748TRLO0 
6522       2.155         XDUB      10:16:22      00072222884TRLO0 
1087       2.155         XDUB      10:16:22      00072222885TRLO0 
2872       2.155         XDUB      10:16:22      00072222886TRLO0 
958       2.155         XDUB      10:16:22      00072222887TRLO0 
958       2.155         XDUB      10:16:22      00072222888TRLO0 
5875       2.155         XDUB      10:16:22      00072222889TRLO0 
1993       2.155         XDUB      11:20:22      00072224872TRLO0 
3500       2.155         XDUB      11:20:22      00072224873TRLO0 
1981       2.155         XDUB      11:20:22      00072224874TRLO0 
1000       2.155         XDUB      11:20:22      00072224875TRLO0 
1507       2.155         XDUB      11:20:22      00072224876TRLO0 
1000       2.155         XDUB      13:11:42      00072228281TRLO0 
1527       2.155         XDUB      13:11:42      00072228282TRLO0 
281       2.155         XDUB      13:11:42      00072228283TRLO0 
54        2.155         XDUB      13:11:42      00072228284TRLO0 
2034       2.155         XDUB      13:11:42      00072228285TRLO0 
1000       2.155         XDUB      13:22:42      00072228559TRLO0 
419       2.155         XDUB      13:22:42      00072228560TRLO0 
2050       2.155         XDUB      13:22:42      00072228561TRLO0 
3500       2.155         XDUB      13:36:41      00072229088TRLO0 
292       2.155         XDUB      13:36:41      00072229089TRLO0 
1000       2.155         XDUB      13:36:59      00072229106TRLO0 
1967       2.155         XDUB      13:37:01      00072229113TRLO0 
1600       2.155         XDUB      14:02:55      00072230061TRLO0 
4267       2.155         XDUB      14:11:24      00072230399TRLO0 
6766       2.155         XDUB      14:11:24      00072230400TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
238       181.80        XLON      09:37:38      00072220978TRLO0 
1202       181.80        XLON      09:37:38      00072220979TRLO0 
1202       181.80        XLON      09:37:38      00072220980TRLO0 
2945       181.40        XLON      09:45:40      00072221348TRLO0 
7195       181.20        XLON      09:45:40      00072221349TRLO0 
2699       180.80        XLON      10:13:37      00072222737TRLO0 
2        180.80        XLON      10:13:37      00072222738TRLO0 
41        180.80        XLON      10:13:37      00072222739TRLO0 
27        180.80        XLON      10:13:37      00072222740TRLO0 
1        180.80        XLON      10:13:37      00072222741TRLO0 
15        180.80        XLON      10:13:37      00072222742TRLO0 
27        180.80        XLON      10:13:37      00072222743TRLO0 
323       180.80        XLON      10:13:37      00072222744TRLO0 
1        180.80        XLON      12:54:48      00072227819TRLO0 
444       180.80        XLON      12:54:48      00072227820TRLO0 
422       180.80        XLON      12:54:48      00072227821TRLO0 
2300       180.60        XLON      13:11:39      00072228276TRLO0 
391       180.60        XLON      13:11:39      00072228277TRLO0 
2400       181.00        XLON      13:39:18      00072229214TRLO0 
442       181.00        XLON      13:39:18      00072229215TRLO0 
277       181.00        XLON      13:40:08      00072229287TRLO0 
2770       181.00        XLON      14:01:34      00072229975TRLO0 
554       181.00        XLON      14:11:24      00072230397TRLO0 
2248       181.00        XLON      14:11:24      00072230398TRLO0 
2930       181.40        XLON      14:20:43      00072230920TRLO0 
2940       181.40        XLON      14:20:43      00072230921TRLO0 
726       181.40        XLON      14:28:38      00072231411TRLO0 
960       181.40        XLON      14:28:38      00072231412TRLO0 
229       181.20        XLON      14:35:38      00072232214TRLO0 
17        181.20        XLON      14:35:38      00072232215TRLO0 
2818       181.20        XLON      14:35:38      00072232216TRLO0 
110       182.60        XLON      16:15:08      00072239370TRLO0 
1200       182.60        XLON      16:15:08      00072239371TRLO0 
13        182.60        XLON      16:15:08      00072239372TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  357263 
EQS News ID:  2023129 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2023129&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
