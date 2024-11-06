DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 06-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 November 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 5 November 2024 it purchased a total of 102,710 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 62,601 40,109 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.155 GBP1.826 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.155 GBP1.806 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.1550 GBP1.812146

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,450,037 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1267 2.155 XDUB 10:13:37 00072222745TRLO0 1 2.155 XDUB 10:13:37 00072222746TRLO0 3500 2.155 XDUB 10:13:37 00072222747TRLO0 1823 2.155 XDUB 10:13:37 00072222748TRLO0 6522 2.155 XDUB 10:16:22 00072222884TRLO0 1087 2.155 XDUB 10:16:22 00072222885TRLO0 2872 2.155 XDUB 10:16:22 00072222886TRLO0 958 2.155 XDUB 10:16:22 00072222887TRLO0 958 2.155 XDUB 10:16:22 00072222888TRLO0 5875 2.155 XDUB 10:16:22 00072222889TRLO0 1993 2.155 XDUB 11:20:22 00072224872TRLO0 3500 2.155 XDUB 11:20:22 00072224873TRLO0 1981 2.155 XDUB 11:20:22 00072224874TRLO0 1000 2.155 XDUB 11:20:22 00072224875TRLO0 1507 2.155 XDUB 11:20:22 00072224876TRLO0 1000 2.155 XDUB 13:11:42 00072228281TRLO0 1527 2.155 XDUB 13:11:42 00072228282TRLO0 281 2.155 XDUB 13:11:42 00072228283TRLO0 54 2.155 XDUB 13:11:42 00072228284TRLO0 2034 2.155 XDUB 13:11:42 00072228285TRLO0 1000 2.155 XDUB 13:22:42 00072228559TRLO0 419 2.155 XDUB 13:22:42 00072228560TRLO0 2050 2.155 XDUB 13:22:42 00072228561TRLO0 3500 2.155 XDUB 13:36:41 00072229088TRLO0 292 2.155 XDUB 13:36:41 00072229089TRLO0 1000 2.155 XDUB 13:36:59 00072229106TRLO0 1967 2.155 XDUB 13:37:01 00072229113TRLO0 1600 2.155 XDUB 14:02:55 00072230061TRLO0 4267 2.155 XDUB 14:11:24 00072230399TRLO0 6766 2.155 XDUB 14:11:24 00072230400TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 238 181.80 XLON 09:37:38 00072220978TRLO0 1202 181.80 XLON 09:37:38 00072220979TRLO0 1202 181.80 XLON 09:37:38 00072220980TRLO0 2945 181.40 XLON 09:45:40 00072221348TRLO0 7195 181.20 XLON 09:45:40 00072221349TRLO0 2699 180.80 XLON 10:13:37 00072222737TRLO0 2 180.80 XLON 10:13:37 00072222738TRLO0 41 180.80 XLON 10:13:37 00072222739TRLO0 27 180.80 XLON 10:13:37 00072222740TRLO0 1 180.80 XLON 10:13:37 00072222741TRLO0 15 180.80 XLON 10:13:37 00072222742TRLO0 27 180.80 XLON 10:13:37 00072222743TRLO0 323 180.80 XLON 10:13:37 00072222744TRLO0 1 180.80 XLON 12:54:48 00072227819TRLO0 444 180.80 XLON 12:54:48 00072227820TRLO0 422 180.80 XLON 12:54:48 00072227821TRLO0 2300 180.60 XLON 13:11:39 00072228276TRLO0 391 180.60 XLON 13:11:39 00072228277TRLO0 2400 181.00 XLON 13:39:18 00072229214TRLO0 442 181.00 XLON 13:39:18 00072229215TRLO0 277 181.00 XLON 13:40:08 00072229287TRLO0 2770 181.00 XLON 14:01:34 00072229975TRLO0 554 181.00 XLON 14:11:24 00072230397TRLO0 2248 181.00 XLON 14:11:24 00072230398TRLO0 2930 181.40 XLON 14:20:43 00072230920TRLO0 2940 181.40 XLON 14:20:43 00072230921TRLO0 726 181.40 XLON 14:28:38 00072231411TRLO0 960 181.40 XLON 14:28:38 00072231412TRLO0 229 181.20 XLON 14:35:38 00072232214TRLO0 17 181.20 XLON 14:35:38 00072232215TRLO0 2818 181.20 XLON 14:35:38 00072232216TRLO0 110 182.60 XLON 16:15:08 00072239370TRLO0 1200 182.60 XLON 16:15:08 00072239371TRLO0 13 182.60 XLON 16:15:08 00072239372TRLO0

