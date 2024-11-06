

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian banking group UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net profit grew 8.2 percent to 2.51 billion euros from last year's 2.32 billion euros.



Net operating profit improved 5.2 percent from last year to 3.69 billion euros.



Total revenues increased 2.9 percent to 6.14 billion euros from prior year's 5.97 billion euros.



Net revenue reached 6 billion euros, up 2.6 percent year on year, driven by 8.5 percent rise in fees on client activity. Meanwhile, net interest income fell 1 percent to 3.56 billion euros.



Further, the company announced interim 2024 cash dividend of 92.61 euro cents per share, with record date on November 19 and payment date on November 20.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2024, the company upgraded 2024 net profit guidance to above 9 billion euros from the prior guidance of in excess of 8.5 billion euros.



The net revenue guidance has been increased to around 24 billion euros, from previous view of above 23 billion euros, reflecting improved revenues across the board.



