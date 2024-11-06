

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK) Wednesday reported net profit of 112 million euros or 0.67 euros per share for the third quarter, lower than 120.8 million euros or 0.70 euros per share in the same period a year ago.



Earnings per share before restructuring expenses were 0.72 euros per share, same as last year.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT was 157.6 million euros, down from 158.2 million euros a year ago. EBIT before restructuring expenses increased to 168.3 million euros from 162 million euros last year.



EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before restructuring expenses grew to 217.1 million euros from 207 million euros.



Revenue for the quarter declined 0.1 percent to 1.349 billion euros from 1.351 billion euros. On an organic basis, revenue grew 1.4 percent.



Order intake increased 4.3 percent year-on-year to 1.301 billion euros.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News