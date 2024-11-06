Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024

PR Newswire
06.11.2024 09:00 Uhr
International Business Machines Corp - Delisting and Cancellation of Trading

International Business Machines Corp - Delisting and Cancellation of Trading

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

6 November 2024

International Business Machines Corporation

DELISTING AND CANCELLATION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the announcement made by International Business Machines Corporation (the "Company") on 4 October 2024 of the Company's intention to (i) cancel the listing of the Company's shares (ISIN: US4592001014) (the "Shares") on the equity shares international commercial companies secondary listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"); and (ii) cancel the admission to trading of the Company's Shares on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") (the "Delisting Announcement").

Further to the Delisting Announcement, the Company announces that the LSE has cancelled the admission to trading of the Company's Shares on the main market for listed securities and the FCA has cancelled the listing of the Company's Shares on the standard listing segment of the Official List, in each case with effect from 8:00am today, 6 November 2024.

The Company continues to maintain the primary listing of its Shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

Media Contact:

Tim Davidson

+1 (914) 844-7847

tfdavids@us.ibm.com


© 2024 PR Newswire
