ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - IBM and Tokyo Electron has announced an extension of their agreement for the joint research and development of advanced semiconductor technologies.The new 5-year agreement will focus on the continued advancement of technology for next-generation semiconductor nodes and architectures to power the age of generative AI.The agreement builds on a more than two-decade partnership between IBM and TEL for joint research and development.'The work IBM and TEL have done together over the last 20 years has helped to push the semiconductor technology innovation to provide many generations of chip performance and energy efficiency to the semiconductor industry,' said Mukesh Khare, GM of IBM Semiconductors and VP of Hybrid Cloud, IBM. 'We are thrilled to be continuing our work together at this critical time to accelerate chip innovations that can fuel the era of generative AI.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX