

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo Electron Limited (TKY.F) announced earnings for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY360.164 billion, or JPY783.23 per share. This compares with JPY401.167 billion, or JPY867.91 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.5% to JPY1.731 trillion from JPY1.776 trillion last year.



Tokyo Electron Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY360.164 Bln. vs. JPY401.167 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY783.23 vs. JPY867.91 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.731 Tn vs. JPY1.776 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 1,200.0 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.410 T



