

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Hensoldt AG (HAGHY), a provider of sensors and security solutions, Wednesday reported revenue of 1.377 billion euros for the first nine months of fiscal 2024, 21.3 percent higher than 1.136 billion euros in the same period a year ago.



Order intake increased to 1.856 billion euros from 1.281 billion euros last year.



Adjusted EBITDA, or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the period grew 24.1 percent year-over-year to 187 million euros.



For the full year, the company continues to expect revenue of about 2.3 billion euros and a moderate increase in adjusted EBITDA.



