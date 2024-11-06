

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc (PSN.L), on Wednesday, reported that the Group traded in line with expectations during the period and remains on track to deliver completions of about 10,500 for the full year.



During the third quarter, the company delivered 1,416 homes including a 3% increase in private homes to 1,267 and 149 Partnership homes.



The net private sales rate per outlet was up 37% in the period since 1 July at 0.70, or 0.61 excluding bulk sales, with net year-to-date private reservations since 1 January up 24% on last year.



Further, the company stated that demand for its homes has continued into the autumn selling season, helped by improvements in customer sentiment as interest rates begin to reduce and affordability improves. Persimmon believes it is on track to grow to c.10,500 homes in 2024, compared to 9,922 in 2023, of which 85% are already exchanged or completed, with further growth in outlets and volume expected in 2025.



