

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior Plc (SNR.L), an engineering solutions provider, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Alpna Amar as its Chief Financial Officer. She will join the Board in April as an Executive Director and will become CFO in May 2025.



Amar will succeed Bindi Foyle, who, as previously announced, will retire from the Board in May 2025.



Amar will join the company from Kier Group Plc, where she is currently Corporate Development Director and a member of the Executive Committee.



