

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings Plc (PHNX.L), an insurance company, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Nic Nicandrou as its new Group Chief Financial Officer or GCFO elect and as an Executive Director of the Board, with effect from December 2.



Nicandrou will be appointed GCFO subject to regulatory approval. Stephanie Bruce, Interim GCFO, will remain in role until such a time that an orderly handover has been completed.



The new CFO, most recently, worked as Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Asia & Africa, the largest division of Prudential plc. Previously, he had held the role of Chief Financial Officer of Prudential plc for eight years.



Formerly, he spent eleven years at Aviva plc in various senior finance roles.



Andy Briggs, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix said, 'His broad sector experience will be invaluable as we fulfil our purpose of helping people secure a life of possibilities.'



