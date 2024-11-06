

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Beazley plc (BEZ.L), a specialist insurer, Wednesday said its insurance written premiums for the nine months ended September 30 increased 7 percent to $4.625 billion from $4.325 billion in the comparable period last year.



Net insurance written premiums grew 7 percent to $3.792 billion from $3.532 billion a year ago.



Investment income increased 4.7 percent year-to-date to $513 million.



Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to deliver full-year outlook.



