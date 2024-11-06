

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK) said, in the first nine months in 2024, it generated an adjusted EBT from continued operations of 384.1 million euros or 0.97 euros per share. The Net Asset Value, or NAV amounted to 16.6 billion euros, corresponding to a NAV per share of 41.84 euros.



The company noted that the publication of the final numbers for the first nine months of the financial year 2024 is scheduled for November 8, 2024. Deutsche Wohnen is part of the Vonovia Group.



