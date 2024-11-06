

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - PUMA SE (PMMAF.PK) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at Euro127.8 million, or Euro0.85 per share. This compares with Euro131.7 million, or Euro0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to Euro2.308 billion from Euro2.311 billion last year.



PUMA SE has reaffirmed its annual outlook of mid-single-digit currency-adjusted sales growth, and an operating result or EBIT in the range of Euro 620 million to Euro 670 million euros.



The company also continues to expect a change in its annual net profit, in line with the operating result. For the full-year 2023, the Puma had posted a net profit of Euro 304.9 million, with an EBIT of Euro 621.6 million.



PUMA SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



