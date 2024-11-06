

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks traded sharply higher on Wednesday as U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump declared victory after winning crucial swing states and pledged to bring a 'golden age' to the United States.



Speaking to his supporters early today, Trump expressed that this moment would 'help this country heal.'



Meanwhile, investors shrugged off the results of a survey showing a fall in French business activity in October.



The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 137 points, or 1.9 percent, to 7,544 after gaining half a percent the previous day.



Lender Credit Agricole fell nearly 5 percent after reporting mixed Q3 results as weakness at some of its retail businesses overshadowed record revenues at its investment banking unit.



Peer BNP Paribas rose 1.3 percent and Societe Generale rallied 3.5 percent.



