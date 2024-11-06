

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump is on course to return to power in the United States winning 266 electoral votes.



He is leading in key battleground states, and just four seats short of majority, while his Democratic rival Kamala Harris has won only 219 electoral votes.



Trump is also on course to win popular votes.



Trump has so far won 51.1 percent of votes against Kamala Harris' 47.2 percent.



The Republican Party is set to take control of both Houses of Congress.



It has already won 200 seats in the House, 18 short of majority, while the Democratic Party could win only 171 seats so far.



With 51 seats, Republican Party has crossed simple majority in the Senate.



In a speech claiming victory, Trump told his supporters in Florida, 'America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate.'



World leaders already started to congratulate Trump, as he is projected to win.



