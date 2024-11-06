SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.: SUIC's I.Hart Secures Key Distribution Partnerships and Signed Certified JV to Expands to Serve NYC Agencies, Airports, and Schools with Diverse Cuisine and Full Restaurant Supply Line

SUIC and I.Hart are building an innovative marketplace enhanced with collaborative partnerships

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC:SUIC) today announces that I.Hart signed distribution channel agreements with top industry leaders in Taiwan including Shinkong Mitsukoshi, Far Eastern Sogo department stores, and Formosa Plastics Group's employee welfare association. This comes after SUIC signed certified joint ventures to expand and to serve NYC agencies, airports, and schools with diverse cuisine and full restaurant supply line.

Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Stores is the largest high-end department store chain in Taiwan, with 13 branches, 22 stores, and over 100 million visitors every year. It has a revenue of approximately NT$94.5 billion in 2023. To learn more, please visit https://www.shinkonggroup.com/en/group.html

Far Eastern Sogo Pacific Department Stores is a famous department store chain, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan and owns seven stores in Taiwan and five stores in China. It has a revenue of approximately NT$52 billion in 2023. To learn more, please visit https://www.feg.com.tw/en/business/company.aspx?id=66

Formosa Plastics Group's Affiliates and its Employee Welfare Association is a conglomerate of diverse interests, including biotechnology, petrochemical processing and production of electronics components. It employs more than 110,000 employees. It has a presence in the U.S. Formosa Plastics Corporation since 1978. To learn more, please visit https://www.fpg.taipei/en

In the US, SUIC has partnered with factories in providing sustainable packaging materials, with a particular emphasis on eco-friendly solutions tailored to meet the food packaging requirements of retail grocery stores. Government bans may penalize the prevalent use of polystyrene food trays in grocery stores and food processors. In response to government bans on polystyrene food trays, our partner factories develop and promote PP, PET package solution, which are recyclable and safer for both consumers and the environment. Our partner factories expand their production to include alternative packaging solutions, like biodegradable trays, paper-based containers, or reusable options. We prioritize product safety and quality. Our PP meat trays are designed to meet the highest standards of safety.

"SUIC is the biggest investor, shareholder and major operating partner of Beneway USA. The expanding channel base of our partner I.Hart reinforces our strategy across major retail channels that is expected to boost sales of I.Hart's premium products worldwide. SUIC is committed to continually explore innovative technologies and sustainable materials as support to our partners to minimize our environmental footprint. In parallel, we will drive rapid business growth by expanding our product lines and services and strengthen our market presence through strategic mergers and acquisitions of restaurant chains, suppliers, and distributors. Our ambitious franchising and transformation plan will allow us to extend our reach, enhance operational efficiencies, and establish a lasting impact in the industry," said Hank Wang, CEO.

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd., USA

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

New Release Department

929-391-2550

SOURCE: SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com