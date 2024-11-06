

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Autohome Inc (ATHM) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled RMB425.70 million, or RMB3.49 per share. This compares with RMB564.01 million, or RMB4.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Autohome Inc reported adjusted earnings of RMB497.16 million or RMB4.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.8% to RMB1.366 billion from RMB1.532 billion last year.



Autohome Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): RMB425.70 Mln. vs. RMB564.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB3.49 vs. RMB4.59 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB1.366 Bln vs. RMB1.532 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News