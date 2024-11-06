

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL):



Earnings: RMB131.04 million in Q3 vs. -RMB0.08 million in the same period last year. EPS: RMB0.40 in Q3 vs. RMB0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dingdong (Cayman) Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB159.25 million or RMB0.49 per share for the period.



Revenue: RMB6.538 billion in Q3 vs. RMB5.139 billion in the same period last year.



