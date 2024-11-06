Val d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Marc-Andre Pelletier, President and CEO and Cesar Gonzalez, Executive Chairman of Bonterra Resources Inc. will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 150 mining companies and more than 500 investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on November 14-15.

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company's assets include the Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor gold deposits, which collectively hold 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories and 1.78 million ounces in the Inferred category.In November 2023, the Company entered into an earn-in and joint venture agreement with Osisko Mining Inc. for the Urban-Barry properties, which include the Gladiator and Barry deposits. In August 2024, Gold Fields Ltd. announced the acquisition of Osisko Mining for C$2.16 billion. Gold Fields can earn a 70% interest in the joint venture by incurring C$30 million in work expenditures until November 2026. This strategic transaction highlights Bonterra's dedication to advancing its exploration assets, marking a significant step towards development.

