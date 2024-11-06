Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) announced the appointment of Omar Zaire to president, Corporate and Electrical Sector, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. Zaire succeeds Tim Darkes, who has announced his upcoming retirement from Eaton, effective June 1, 2025. Zaire will report to Heath Monesmith, Chief Operating Officer, Electrical Sector, and will join Eaton's senior leadership team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241106020833/en/

Eaton names Omar Zaire president, Corporate and Electrical Sector, EMEA; Tim Darkes to retire (Photo: Business Wire)

"Tim is an inspirational leader who has contributed significantly to our transformation and growth within the EMEA region," said Monesmith. "I am grateful for his years of commitment to the team and want to extend my sincere congratulations on his retirement."

Zaire has 27 years of experience in the electrical industry, with 16 of those years at Eaton. He is currently the senior vice president and general manager, Power Reliability Division, Electrical Sector, Americas. Since joining Eaton, he has held numerous leadership roles of increasing responsibility across the world, including the role of general manager of Eaton's Jundiai, Sao Paulo, site and as the vice president and general manager of the Latin America region of Electrical Sector Americas. Prior to Eaton, Zaire held sales and leadership roles at Rockwell Automation, Weidmann Electrical and ABB.

He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Instituto Mauá de Tecnologia in São Paulo, Brazil, and an executive MBA from the University of Richmond, Virginia, USA.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241106020833/en/

Contacts:

Jonathan Hart

+41 (0)78 706 78 70

JonathanHart@eaton.com