

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO):



Earnings: -$21.0 million in Q3 vs. $14.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.15 in Q3 vs. $0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $111.6 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.81 per share Revenue: $1.087 billion in Q3 vs. $1.123 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.65



