

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The ODP Corporation (ODP) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $68 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $82 million, or $2.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The ODP Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $24 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.3% to $1.780 billion from $2.007 billion last year.



The ODP Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $68 Mln. vs. $82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.04 vs. $2.09 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.780 Bln vs. $2.007 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 - $3.80



