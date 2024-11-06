

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $633 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $549 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $858 million or $1.28 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $6.248 billion from $5.853 billion last year.



Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $633 Mln. vs. $549 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $6.248 Bln vs. $5.853 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.57 to $0.60



