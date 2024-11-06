

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World leaders began congratulating Donald Trump as he is projected to win the U.S. presidential election.



French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the first leaders of major US allies to congratulate Trump. 'I'm ready to work together as we have done for four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity,' he wrote on X.



In a congratulatory message posted on X, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, 'Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!'



UK prime minister Keir Starmer congratulated Trump for a 'historic election victory'. 'As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come,' he added.



According to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, it was the biggest comeback in U.S. political history, and a much needed victory for the World.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Trump by saying he appreciates Trump's commitment to 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs.



'We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States. We are interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations,' he wrote on social media.



While campaigning, Trump had indicated that he would end U.S. military support for Ukraine, and claimed he could end Russia's war against its neighbor 'in one day.'



During election campaign, Trump had also vowed the biggest deportation of migrants in U.S. history, more tariffs on foreign trade and promised to end the war in the Middle East if he wins the election.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to congratulate Donald Trump, the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that US-Russia relations are currently at their lowest historical point.



