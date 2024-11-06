

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) Wednesday reported profit before taxes of 741.953 billion yen for the first half, lower than 879.285 billion yen in the same period a year ago, primarily impacted by loss on investments as well as finance costs.



The company had loss on investments of 20.759 billion yen for the period compared with profit of 66.724 billion yen last year. Other finance costs were 55.593 billion yen compared with finance income of 58.038 billion yen.



Net profit declined to 494.683 billion yen or 103.25 yen per share from 616.301 billion yen or 124.63 yen per share last year.



Operating profit increased to 742.608 billion yen from 696.573 billion yen a year ago.



Revenue for the period grew to 10,797.613 billion yen from 9,609.392 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects net profit of 950 billion yen or 202 yen per share on revenue of 21,000 billion yen.



