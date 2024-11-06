

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) initiated its adjusted earnings and organic sales growth guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2025.



For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.57 to $0.60 per share on organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.56 per share on revenues of $5.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.40 to $3.50 per share on organic sales growth in the mid-single digits.



The Street is looking for earnings of $3.67 per share on a revenue decline of 0.5 percent to $26.67 billion for the year.



