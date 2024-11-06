

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump is set to become the 47th president of the United States with an authoritative victory in the election.



By sweeping reliable red states as well as dominating in the key battleground states, he has already crossed the threshold of 270 electoral votes.



Latest projections put the Republican candidate at 279 electoral college votes, while his Democratic rival Kamala Harris has so far managed to win only 223 electoral votes.



Trump is also on course to win popular votes.



Trump has so far won 51 percent of votes against Kamala Harris' 47.4 percent.



CBS exit poll data suggests the Vice-President, who would have become the first woman U.S. president, received only 54 percent of female votes, three percent less than what Joe Biden won from women voters in 2020.



Trump's 40-year-old running mate Ohio Sen. JD Vance is set to become the third-youngest vice president in American history.



In a speech claiming victory, Trump told his supporters in Florida, 'America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate.'



The billionaire-turned politician promised Americans, 'every single day I will be fighting for you', and said he would usher in the 'golden age of America.'



'We have a country that needs help and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders and we're going to fix everything about our country,' Trump said, accompanied by his family members.



A section of Trump's speech was dedicated to billionaire businessman Elon Musk, who was his mega-donor during the election. He called the Tesla, X, and SpaceX boss a 'new star' of the Republican Party.



Trump is the second president who comes back to power after losing a re-election, after Grover Cleveland in 1892.



In addition to sweeping reliable red states from Florida to Idaho, it was Donald Trump's domination in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and North Carolina that dimmed Kamala Harris' possible paths to victory.



Counting is yet to complete in many key states, including in the other battleground states of Arizona, Michigan, and Nevada, where Trump reportedly remains ahead.



Trump could be on track for a clean sweep of the seven swing states, BBC reports.



In addition to winning reliably blue states from New York to California, Minnesota and New Jersey are some of the states that have been called for Harris, which helped her cross the 200 electoral college votes mark.



78-year-old Trump was elected as the 47th President of the United States overcoming multiple scandals and court cases over his career, and surviving an apparent assassination attempt during campaign.



Kamala Harris is yet to concede defeat or address her supporters.



