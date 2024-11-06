Peraso Inc.: Peraso to Highlight the Power of 60 GHz Fixed Wireless Access for Dense Urban Networks at Africa Tech Festival

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced it plans to attend and participate in the 2024 AfricaTech Festival. During the show, Peraso will collaborate with leading experts in the telecom industry to exchange insights, foster connections and advocate for the adoption of mmWave Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) in densely populated areas, helping to accelerate Africa's digital transformation.

Peraso representatives will attend the show in Cape Town, South Africa, November 11-14, 2024, as part of the Canadian Pavilion at booth# D2, hosted by the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service (TCS). During the show, Peraso will showcase its cutting-edge 60 GHz FWA mmWave technology, which is well suited to address the growing demand for broadband connectivity in Africa. Peraso's robust, high-performance and ultra-low-latency solutions are designed to enable fast, reliable communications in both rural and highly dense environments.

"The African Tech Festival is the perfect event for us to showcase how Peraso's innovative 60 GHz FWA technology is supporting digital transformation across the continent," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "We are seeing increasing demand across Africa for our 60 GHz gigabit solutions, as the market for reliable, uncongested, affordable digital communication continues to grow. We anticipate strong interest at this year's event and look forward to engaging with industry leaders and innovators, as we explore new opportunities."

Peraso has been a pioneer of high-performance mmWave phased array solutions for more than a decade. As one of the only providers of solutions for all mmWave communication bands (24GHz - 71GHz), Peraso's technology is attractive to wireless Internet service providers of all sizes. The Company's fully integrated, unlicensed 60GHz solutions play a pivotal role in the FWA market as a means of bringing gigabit wireless broadband to areas and communities that have traditionally been underrepresented. Today, Peraso's technology is being deployed and used in worldwide markets, including Africa, for a variety of applications as demand for this technology continues to grow.

Peraso joins a diverse group of innovative Canadian technology companies in a unique global initiative aimed at fostering collaboration between African and Canadian businesses. Members of Peraso's management will be available at the show to meet with journalists, analysts, OEMs, ODMs and service providers. Additional details related to the 2024 AfricaTech Festival are available at: https://africatechfestival.com

Those who wish to request a meeting with the Company should email tweiland@sheltongroup.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might," "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, advantages of the products of Peraso, market acceptance of and demand for our products and anticipated acceptance and use of mmWave technology, which are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, anticipated use of and demand for mmWave technology, interest in the Company's products and technology, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and modules, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations, and other risks. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

