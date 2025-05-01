Peraso Inc.: Peraso Announces Addition of PRM2141X-D Dual-Polarized Module to PERSPECTUS Family

PRM2141X-D Designed to Address High-Mobility Network Deployments

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, is pleased to announce the latest addition to the Company's PERSPECTUS series of mmWave modules, the PRM2141X-D.

Built around the Peraso X720 60-GHz chipset, the PRM2141X-D module is designed for the most challenging dynamic and high-mobility deployments. With an integrated dual-polarized antenna array, the system supports dynamic switching and polarization diversity to deliver reliable and robust links. The dynamic performance capabilities will enable applications with a variety of device placements and positions, such as body-mounted use-cases, where alignment and orientation cannot be ensured.

"Customers inevitably face complex deployment scenarios that make it challenging to meet the performance and reliability requirements of the network," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "We developed the PRM2141X-D module to address customer requirements for mobile applications where our module will not be stationary. We believe the addition of polarization diversity to our PERSPECTUS product family will expand the applications and markets our mmWave products can serve."

All of the PERSPECTUS module products provide a complete, multi-gigabit, wireless transceiver supporting SuperSpeed USB data connectivity and the IEEE 8021.11ad wireless protocol over the entire 60-GHz band, which runs from 57 to 71 GHz. The PRM2141X-D modules will ship fully tested and ready to integrate, with no factory adjustments required, as all calibrations are performed automatically.

Key features of the PRM2141X-D module include:

57 to 71 GHz operation (Channels 1-6)

Substrate integrated 8-element dual-polarized antenna array (H/V)

Total system DC power: Tx: 8.1 W (QPSK) Rx: 4.9 W (QPSK)

Automatic rate adaptation

Dynamic directional beamforming

Automatic calibrations

13 channels from 0.5 to 6.5

Integrated power management

IEEE 802.11ad MAC and PHY compliance

3 Gbps maximum data rate (16QAM)

MCS 0 - MCS 12 modulation support

AES 128-bit data encryption

Peraso Directional Beam Scan and Connect (DBSC)

STA focus

1PPS synchronization support

The PRM2141X-D evaluation kits and modules are available for sampling now with production availability at the end of June 2025. For information about the product, availability and pricing, contact Peraso sales at sales@perasoinc.com.

For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60-GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "intends," "believes," "could," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, cost benefits, and advantages of the products of Peraso and its customers, market acceptance of Peraso's products, and anticipated timing of availability of the PRM2141X-D module, that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: timing, receipt and fulfillment of customer orders associated with Peraso's mmWave products and solutions; anticipated use of mmWave by our customers and intended users of Peraso's products; the availability and performance of Peraso's products and solutions; the successful integration of Peraso's products and technology with customer and third-party semiconductor, antenna and system solutions; reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of ICs and antenna modules; availability of quantities of ICs supplied by Peraso's manufacturing partners at a competitive cost; availability of the new PRM2141X-D module product; level of intellectual property protection provided by Peraso's patents; vigor and growth of markets served by Peraso's customers and Peraso's operations; and other risks included in Peraso's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

###

Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact

Ron Glibbery

CEO, Co-Founder

rglibbery@perasoinc.com

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peraso-announces-addition-of-prm2141x-d-dual-polarized-module-to-1022203