374Water Inc.: 374Water Expands Operations Capabilities with State-of-the-Art Biosafety Level 1 Laboratory

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), an emerging leader in organic waste destruction solutions for the municipal, federal and industrial sectors, has significantly enhanced its capabilities with the expansion into a new, state-of-the-art laboratory facility in Morrisville, NC. This new space, built to Biosafety Level 1 (BSL-1) standards, enables the Company to conduct advanced research for customers on the destruction capabilities of its proprietary AirSCWO technology on a broad range of organic waste and contaminants.

AirSCWO harnesses the power of supercritical water oxidation to destroy organic waste streams resulting in clean mineral water, effluent and recoverable heat energy. AirSCWO eliminates recalcitrant wastes, including emerging contaminants like PFAS, without creating waste byproducts.

The 3,500-square-foot custom-built lab more than triples 374Water's treatment and testing capacity, accelerating processing speed and expanding the range of hazardous waste materials that can be evaluated and processed, marking a pivotal step in the company's growth and laying the groundwork for potential long-term partnerships with prospective municipal, federal and industrial customers.

"Our expanded laboratory facility represents a major leap forward in our testing capabilities and throughput, which should allow us to penetrate a growing number of markets in need of advanced waste solutions," said Chris Gannon, CEO of 374Water. "This facility enables us to work with more complex materials and positions us at the cutting edge of research and development in our industry, enabling us to meet growing demand for testing on a broad array of organic waste streams."

The new location in the Southport Innovation Center also positions 374Water alongside companies with overlapping interests, generating new opportunities, potential partnerships, and visibility for the industry.

Looking ahead, 374Water plans to continue expanding operations at the new site. A second bench-scale reactor is expected to come online by the end of 2024, further enhancing the company's treatability studies and extending its mobile capabilities with the addition of a custom-built trailer for off-site client work. The Company plans to further expand lab testing, analysis, and research capabilities in 2025.

For more information about 374Water and its innovative waste destruction technology, visit www.374water.com.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements

